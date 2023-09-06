An annual tradition was renewed in one Crawford County community this week.

The Spartansburg Community Fair began Wednesday will all of the fair favorites.

There will be tractor pulls on Thursday and Friday, a demolition derby on Saturday, and live must every day.

Thursday is senior citizen and veteran recognition day.

There will be free gate admission for seniors 62 and older and veterans with valid ID.

The Spartanburg Fair ends Saturday with a parade at 11 A.M. to kick off the day and fireworks at 10 P.M. to wrap things up.