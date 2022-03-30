(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another Dollar General was robbed last week.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police news release a white male robbed the store at about 9:25 p.m. on March 26. The store is located on Wattsburg Road in Greene Township.

In total, the suspect stole $355.68.

The suspect was wearing a green and gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white shoes, a baseball hat and a face mask.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to the news release. Troopers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

PSP is investigating.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

It was the second Dollar General robbery in less than a week.

On March 22, a white male, wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt and a face mask, robbed the Dollar General on Perry Highway in Summit Township.