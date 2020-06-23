Area gyms prepare to re-open in the green phase

Gym owners across Erie County are gearing up to welcome back guests for the first time in months. This coming after Governor Tom Wolf gives Erie County the green light to reopen in the green phase.

Gym owners we spoke to tell us while their facilities open this Friday, limitations will be set in place to ensure your safety.

Residents in Erie County will soon be able to hit the gym for the first time in months.

“We are going to be re-opening in three phases for our YMCA members, starting next Monday June 29th. We’ll start off with limited amenities, ” says Tammy Roche, Vice President of membership for the YMCA of Greater Erie.

There will be some new changes for your safety. After being greeted at the door your temperature will be checked, and masks must be worn while walking around the facility. You will not have to wear a mask while you’re exercising.

The same guidelines are being asked for members to follow at Iron Oxygen.

“It’s times when you might not be able to manage that six foot distance because the doors are closer than that, so wearing a mask when entering or exiting the building is definitely the number one thing, ” says Matt Pribonic, Vice President of Iron Oxygen.

Gyms will operate at half capacity and allow for more cleaning time in between workout classes.

In your workout area, social distancing measures will be put in place to ensure your safety.

“We’ve gone ahead and designated certain bags to be open for use and others to be closed for use, ” says Pribonic.

Workout equipment like treadmills and benches will also be spaced out six feet apart.

We also reached out to the LECOM Wellness center and they tell us that they are still underway with their plans. They have no set date yet but they are still working on it and plan to meet tomorrow.