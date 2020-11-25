Around 2,000 Christmas cards already collected to be sent to soldiers and troops around the world

During the pandemic, some members of the community are making sure troops receive a little extra holiday cheer.

Plantscape Greenhouses is continuing their tradition of sending Christmas cards to soldiers and troops around the world.

The creator of Homeland Holiday Hello’s says she was worried people would not want to bring in cards because of the pandemic.

However, roughly 2,000 Christmas cards have already been dropped off.

“Our heroic soldiers and troops are just still keeping us free. Whether we’re in a good situation or bad they are on the front lines sacrificing themselves for our freedom, so we can’t go without recognizing them on this special holiday,” said Claudia Eurda, creator, Homeland Holiday Hello’s.

All cards need to be dropped off by December 1st so they can be delivered in time for the holidays.