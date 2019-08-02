Breaking News
Arson suspect sought in Lakeside Tavern fire

This is the surveillance image released by police.

        State Police hope you can help find the arsonist who allegedly torched a Waterford business nearly a year ago.
         The Lakeside Tavern was destroyed by fire during the early morning hours of September 21, 2018.
         Troopers have been investigating this as an arson.
         They have released a description of a suspect and a surveillance photo.
         They're looking for a white man who was wearing dark clothing with a bandana over his face and wearing a hat.
         He was also carrying a red gas can.
         State Police want anyone with information to call the Lawrence Park Barracks at 898-1641.

