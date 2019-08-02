Arson suspect sought in Lakeside Tavern fire

State Police hope you can help find the arsonist who allegedly torched a Waterford business nearly a year ago.
The Lakeside Tavern was destroyed by fire during the early morning hours of September 21, 2018.
Troopers have been investigating this as an arson.
They have released a description of a suspect and a surveillance photo.
They're looking for a white man who was wearing dark clothing with a bandana over his face and wearing a hat.
He was also carrying a red gas can.
State Police want anyone with information to call the Lawrence Park Barracks at 898-1641.