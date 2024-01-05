Saturday marks the infamous anniversary of the January 6 Capitol attack.

We reached out to a local expert in public service and global affairs on this topic.

Jeffrey Bloodworth, a professor from Gannon University said January 6 is a subject that many debate. He believes loyal Republicans claim Januaray 6 was not an organized attempt to overturn the election.

Adding he faults leaders who he believes have not been honest with Americans, and continue to deny January 6.

“Millions of good people, who if you’re stuck on the side of the road, they give you the shirt off their back these are good people, and they’re being lied to, and in order to be part of their communities to be seen as a real Republican, and not lose their friends, and not be kicked out of their churches they have to believe the lie And that’s all on Donald Trump,” Bloodworth said.

Bloodworth said he believes the left uses hyperbole when describing Donald Trump. However, he believes Republican leaders should not condone the events of January 6.