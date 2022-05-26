(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The schedule for Monday Music in the Woods at Asbury Woods has been announced.

The Monday Music in the Woods series will begin on Mondays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 6, 2022 and ending on July 25, 2022 and will take place in the Celebration Garden near the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center.

The series features local acts performing folk, country, bluegrass, Americana, and more.

Here is the lineup for Monday Music in the Woods:

June 6, Erika Kuhn and Jesse Smith

June 13, The Collective

June 20, Stephen Gutting

June 27, Rankin and Schell

July 11, Mike and Marie Miller

July 18, Katie and Jack

July 25, Jesse James Watson

There is no program on July 4.

Jennifer Farrar, Executive Director at Asbury Woods, said that the Celebration Garden as well as the wooden backdrop provides the perfect outdoor musical experience.

“Soak in the fresh air, cool breezes and musical notes. Visitors can also enjoy evening Nature Center hours on concert nights, offering more flexible options for experiencing what the Nature Center has to offer.” Jennifer Farrar, Executive Director at Asbury Woods.

Guests to the music series are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show.

According to a news release from Asbury Woods, $1 from each drink sold will be donated to Asbury Woods.

There will be limited attendance and guests must pre-register.

For more information about this year’s Monday Music in the Woods, click here.