(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — We all know how the old mantra begins: “Water, water everywhere…” That beginning sentiment certainly is true throughout Northwest Pennsylvania — Lake Erie and its tributaries, and tributaries that connect to the Allegheny River and ultimately feed into the Mississippi River system via the Ohio River. And Asbury Woods is planning to spend the year highlighting the need to protect and appreciate our local natural places with “The Year of Water.”

“Water is the world’s most vital natural resource and our region’s connection to Lake Erie makes water conservation a matter of local, regional, national and global significance,” an Asbury Woods announcement said. “Lake Erie and its watershed are inescapable parts of the fabric of our community. For these reasons, and with Walnut Creek, a major tributary of Lake Erie, passing through Asbury Woods property, water was a natural choice to kick off the yearly themes.”

The Year of Water will feature programs, forums, materials and experiences about the importance of water. A new water-related exhibit will be available at the Nature Center this month entitled, “Trout in the Classroom.”

“Water is such a key part of life in our region and seemingly so abundant that it is easy to take this incredible freshwater resource for granted,” said Jennifer Farrar, executive director of Asbury Woods. “We hope during The Year of Water that individuals and the community as a whole will think about actions they can take to protect water resources.”

Asbury Woods is located at 4105 Asbury Road in Erie.

Later in the year, Asbury Woods plans to unveil a collaboration with artist and Erie native Kevin-John Jobczynski who has worked with Disney, Luca Films, ESPN and the NFL. He will be working on original art that captures the spirt of The Year of Water at Asbury Woods, the announcement said.