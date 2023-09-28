One of Erie’s popular nature spots had a busy night recognizing its volunteers.

Thursday night was the annual Volunteer of the Year Awards at Asbury Woods. The event honors volunteers who go the extra mile caring for the woods and sustaining educational programs.

The director of Asbury Woods said she is greatful and thankful for all the volunteers.

“I mean, our volunteers we tell them thanks all the time because we could not do the amount of programming we do without our volunteers we could not do the care of the 216 acres of property without our volunteers so we made sure they are appreciated throughout the year but tonight we are giving a couple special awards away as well to an adult volunteer of the year, a group volunteer, and some youth volunteers just to give them a little extra kudos,” said Jennifer Farrar, executive director of Asbury Woods.

The volunteers said they are enjoy giving back to the community.