A local concert series is expanded, beginning Monday night at Asbury Woods.

The 2019 version of Monday Music in the Woods kicked off with the sounds of Claire Stuczynski and Eric Brewer. Along with the music, there’s also a food truck and a beer garden provided by Lavery Brewing Company. The nature center taking a weekly approach to the series for its second year instead of monthly.

Monday Music in the Woods continues every week until July 29th.