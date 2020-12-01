Asbury Woods Winter Wonderland to light up the woods throughout December

With snow beginning to trickle down on us, Asbury Woods will host a modified winter wonderland all month.

In the light of the pandemic, the event will look different this year. There will be a boardwalk adjacent to the nature center at Asbury Woods where holiday lights will twinkle in the woods and wetlands along the boardwalk, which covers 1/3 of a mile.

Access to the lighted boardwalk will be free and open to the public. The executive director of Asbury Woods says this is a way to thank the community for continuing to visit and donate to Asbury Woods.

The boardwalk will be lit up each night beginning Friday, Dec. 4th until Dec. 31st from 5 to 8 p.m.