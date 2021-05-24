Ashtabula man dies after IED he was making explodes in garage

A 55-year-old Ashtabula man is dead after an improvised explosive device (IED) he was making exploded in his garage.

According to the Ashtabula Sheriff’s Office, a neighbor told them that the man was making the explosive in his garage and had planned to sell it to pay off a lawn mower he recently purchased.

When deputies arrived on scene, the detached garage behind the residence was burned to the ground and debris was scattered into the neighbor’s yard.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.