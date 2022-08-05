BUTLER TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — At least two people have died after a shooting was reported in Butler Township.

Police were called to the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place around 11:30 a.m., according to Huber Heights Police Dispatch.

According to a family member on the scene, officers found two people dead in a home on Hardwicke Place. The two killed were reportedly a mother and daughter.

Police have sent out information about a person of interest in the shooting.

The person is 39-year-old Steven Alexander Marlow. He is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

His vehicle is a 2007 white Ford Edge with the license plate number JES 9806.

If anyone sees Marlow, they are encouraged to call 911 and do not approach him, as he may be armed and dangerous.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed to 2 NEWS that they were called to the scene.

