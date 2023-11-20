(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With the holiday upon us, thinking about your travel plans during the season is a smart way to avoid many of the stressful factors looming overhead.

The days surrounding Thanksgiving and Christmas are expected to be the worst days of travel for the holidays, according to NerdWallet. That’s why either planning around or planning for these days has travelers in a tizzy over what to do/how to get where they need to be.

That being said, lots of flyers and drivers should be in the know when it comes to delays, cancellations, road conditions and more when heading out to the airport or just on the road.

Flying

Flyers can track for real-time flights and their conditions with this website. And to help streamline the flying process, the TSA has provided the following tips:

Arrive early Flyers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours before their flight if they are traveling domestically, and three hours early for those traveling internationally



Pack smart Start with an empty bag to avoid accidentally packing prohibited items by mistake and to prevent delays for both individuals and other passengers in the security line



Preparation in the security line Have your boarding pass and ID ready when approaching the ticket document checking area to expedite the process



Driving

For drivers hitting the road this holiday season, each state has its own website for current road conditions and traffic alerts. Check up on your state’s latest traffic data with this link.

Also, AAA advises drivers to stay up-to-date on traffic apps, local Department of Transportation notifications and 511 services for other real-time updates depending on where they’re traveling too.

And stay alert to weather conditions in your areas as they seem to be a concerning issue this week with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) expecting there to be some strong tornadoes, “damaging thunderstorm winds” and large hail in some areas. Check up currect weather conditions with this tracker.