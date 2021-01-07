Bachelor, Bachelorette host now featured as a bobblehead

Host Chris Harrison of ABC’s The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is now featured as a bobblehead.

Today, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled two limited edition bobblehead‘s of Chris Harrison.

The first bobblehead features Harrison standing on a rose-shaped base holding a removable rose that can be replaced with a real rose.

The second bobblehead features Harrison sitting on a chair next to a bouquet of roses and a group of candles, which light up.

Harrison has hosted “The Bachelor” since its debut in 2002, along with its spin-offs “The Bachelorette” (since 2003), “Bachelor Pad” (2010-12), “Bachelor in Paradise” (since 2014), “Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise” (2015) “Bachelor Live” (2016), “The Bachelor Winter Games” (2018), and “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” (2020).

In 2015, Harrison hosted the game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” through 2019 and received Emmy nominations as Best Game Show Host in 2018 and 2019.

A former college soccer player who began his career as a sports reporter, Harrison also co-hosted ABC’s live coverage of “The Miss America Pageant” from 2011-17.

“Chris Harrison has become one of the most beloved hosts on television and we think these bobbleheads will be a huge hit with Bachelor Nation,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We’re excited to be collaborating with Chris on these unique bobbleheads that will become the centerpieces of watch parties across the globe.”

The bobbleheads are being produced and sold exclusively by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with Chris Harrison.