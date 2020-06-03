Ballot counting continues at the Erie County Court House

Election officials were busy today counting and organizing mail-in ballots. Some election night winners have yet to be declared.

Today election workers were organizing ballots into district order.

“We are opening it and then we are separating it so that people’s ballots are still secret. Their envelope with their name in it is separated completely from the ballot itself, so we don’t know who is what,” said Susan Evans, Election Clerk.

The plan is that on Thursday they will start scanning the ballots.

“And we will finish up the job of registering those votes and getting things in such a way that we can speedily move through the probably 28,000 ballots we will be looking at eventually,” said Doug Smith, Erie County Clerk.

One of the challenges the ballot counters are facing is being under staffed.

Smith said that many of their poll workers did not show up on Tuesday. The fear of COVID-19 and possible riots caused them to stay home.

“And people get over worked and we had a couple polls yesterday in particular that were basically held down all day by one or two people,” said Smith.

Smith also said that they don’t plan to have any final results until Wednesday of next week.