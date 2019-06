The Barber National Institute will transfer outpatient behavioral health services to LECOM Health.

The move comes in an effort to provide “vital mental health services” to the Erie area. The outpatient clinic at Barber Behavioral Health currently assists 1,600 patients with nearly 200 on a waiting list.

Patients will be transferred from the Barber Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinic to LECOM Health over the next 90 days.