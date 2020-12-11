Be a Tourist- 12/11/2020

Looking for some fun plans this month? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Asbury Woods Stroll on the Boardwalk

For 2020, the boardwalk adjacent to the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center at Asbury Woods will be lit up December 4th – 31st (except Dec. 24 and 25) from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. for the community to enjoy a peaceful evening stroll on the boardwalk through the woods. Holiday lights will twinkle in the woods and wetlands along the boardwalk which covers 1/3 of a mile. Access to the lighted boardwalk will be free and open to the public as a special way to thank the community for continuing to visit Asbury Woods. For more information on this event please visit Asbury Wood’s website, or call 814-835-5356.

Erie Philharmonic Holiday Concert Tour of Homes

With exclusive performances in each home with beautiful décor provided by our local florists and decorators, the Philharmonic is bringing the festivities to this holiday season in a new way. The tour includes a virtual view of a beautifully decorated area of a home along with special performance in the same stunning location. The Philharmonic has lined up a variety of performers, including musicians from the Erie Philharmonic, the Junior Philharmonic, and the Philharmonic Chorus. Join the Erie Philharmonic as they ring in the holiday cheer together! Tickets are $20/ per household. For more information or to purchase tickets for this event please visit the Philharmonic’s website or call 814-455-1375.

Hagen History Center extended Victorian Holiday

Join the Hagen History Center in celebrating an extended Victorian Holiday! Come Explore the beautiful and intricate holiday displays throughout the Watson-Curtze Mansion. Admission for this event is free. To learn more about this event visit the Hagen History Center’s website or call (814) 454-1813.

PI Lights

This event welcomes Presque Isle visitors to experience a self-guided evening driving tour of seasonal lights throughout Presque Isle State Park from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles. Visitors will follow the park’s full 13 mile loop road encountering along the way a variety of lights and displays coupled with natural beauty offered by Presque Isle after dark. This is a free event, however donations are appreciated. For more information on this event visit Pilights.com. This event will take place from December 5th to January 3rd from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A Christmas Carol live performance

Live theatre meets the drive-in! Pack up the family and join the Erie Playhouse for a live performance of A Christmas Carol from the east lot of Waldameer Park. The Charles Dickens holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940’s radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials for fruitcake (extra-fancy), and the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring. A charming take on a family favorite that will leave no one saying “Bah Humbug!” Six actors play dozens of characters as this beloved story unfolds: Three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a thrilling journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas. Tickets are $40 per car and pre-purchase is required. Tickets will not be available at the venue. To purchase tickets or to learn more about this event, visit the Erie Playhouse website or call 814-454-2852.

Horse Drawn Wagon Rides at Burch Farms

Enjoy a horse drawn wagon rides through Festival of Lights through the Apple orchards at Burch Farms. For safety precautions there will be no walk ins this year for this event, only reservations. This event allows you to reserve the entire wagon for your people only this year. For more information about this event visit Burch Farms website, Facebook page, or call (814)725-0747.

Kellar’s hosts Comedy-Magician of the Year

2017 was a surprising year for Larry when the prestigious Forte Awards named him “Comedy-Magician of the Year.” That’s no surprise to anyone who’s seen him starring in his psychedelic extravaganza, “Wonderland,” at Harrah’s Hotel & Casino in Reno. The debate over whether he is a comedian or magician leaves him unconcerned. Audiences are laughing so hard they don’t seem to realize that the astounding and freaky visuals taking place all around them are magic. Tickets for this event can be found here or by calling Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club at (814) 461-0911.