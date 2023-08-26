The Benedictine Sisters of Erie have come up with a creative solution for the invasive species on their property.

‘Let’s Goat Buffalo’ is visiting the sisters to clear out invasive species.

12 goats will be on their property for three weeks. One sister told us the goats help them maintain a healthy ecosystem.

Saturday they invited people to watch the goats work, do some arts and crafts, and enjoy family time before going back to school.

“Most of the normal solutions that people would have for invasive species overgrowth are round up and really harmful materials. We did not want to spraying that into the watershed because that poisons the fish and the birds and the little aquatic plants as much as it does the stuff that we want to get rid of. So the goats are a totally natural solution, they help fertilize the soil and they love to eat stuff like poison ivy and really thorny multi-flower rose,” said sister jacqueline sanchez-small of the benedictine sisters of erie.

The goats have already been on the property for week and have completed a large portion of their mission.