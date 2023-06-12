BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Berkeley County couple will receive a Citizen Service Award Monday night for the phone call that led to the capture of fugitive Michael Burham.

The search for wanted fugitive Michael Burham lasted several days and spanned portions of Charleston and Berkeley counties.

Anthony Phillips and his wife discovered Burham amid a heavily active search near their Berkeley County home.

News 2 spoke with Phillips shortly after the search.

The award will be presented Monday night by Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis, Berkeley County Council, and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at the Berkeley County Council meeting.