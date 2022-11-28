(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Scammers have many tricks to make people part ways with their hard-earned money — they even scam people out of their charitable donations. The Pennsylvania Department of State on Monday sent out a news release warning of charity scams and offering advice on how to protect yourself from would-be scammers.

“The holiday season brings out the spirit of giving, and it is important for Pennsylvanians to give responsibly,” said Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman. “Sadly, every year criminals try to take advantage of generous people by conning them into giving to a group or person that is not a legitimate, registered charity.”

The Dept. of State noted several red flags to watch out for: A similar sounding name, high-pressure, a 100% guarantee, wire transfers, and gift cards.

To protect yourself from a charity scam, the Dept. of State outlined tips:

Do your homework before giving.

The Department of State maintains an online charities database where people can verify that an organization is registered to solicit in Pennsylvania and to see its basic financial information about expenses.

The Department of State’s Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations offers an enforcement and disciplinary actions page where people can look up any corrective action for an organization.

Check whether an organization is registered with the Internal Revenue Service as a tax-exempt organization.

Groups such as the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator and CharityWatch offer information and ratings about charitable organizations.

Don’t feel pressured to donate on the spot — instead, research before donating. Check websites closely knowing that you could be re-directed to a fake website that’s trying to steal personal and financial information. Avoid wire transfers or money order donations. And only make checks payable to a verified organization, not to an individual.

Scam victims can contact the Dept. of State’s Division of Charities Investigation Unit/Audits via email at RA-STBEICIU@pa.gov. An online complaint form also is available. Victims also are advised to file an online report with the Federal Trade Commission.