DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A big cat found in a tree in a Cincinnati neighborhood has reportedly tested positive for cocaine.

The Hamilton County Dog Warden was dispatched on a report of a “leopard” in a tree in Oakley, a neighborhood in east Cincinnati, on Jan. 28. Crews worked to retrieve the cat, named Amiry, and it was taken to Cincinnati Animal CARE.

At first, the care team at the CAC facility believed Amiry was a “Hybrid F1 Savannah,” which is legal to have and own in Ohio. A representative of the facility said a big cat expert who was consulted was “pretty certain” the animal found was not a leopard, but rather a “serval,” which is illegal to own in the state.

The CAC medical team who examined the big cat took a DNA sample and tested it for narcotics. The DNA test confirmed the cat to be a serval, and it reportedly tested positive for cocaine.

It wasn’t immediately known how the cat came into contact with the cocaine.

Since the CAC is not effectively able to care for wildlife, it was safely taken to the Cincinnati Zoo.

“We’re extremely proud of the work done in this case by the Dog Wardens and Medical Staff and are immensely appreciative to the Cincinnati Zoo for getting Amiry the care he needs,” CAC said.

The Hamilton County Dog Wardens are not currently pressing charges. If you have any information regarding Amiry, you can call the Dog Wardens anonymously by calling 1 (513) 541-7387.