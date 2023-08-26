BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There have been plenty of questions surrounding the Bills backup quarterback spot after some lackluster showings from Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley this preseason.

According to Bills general manager Brandon Beane, the team inquired about a potential answer in the form of a former first-round pick.

Beane joined Buffalo Kickoff Live on Saturday and confirmed reports that Buffalo attempted to trade for former 49ers quarterback Trey Lance before the 23-year-old was shipped to Dallas for a fourth-round draft pick.

“There’s many calls we make that don’t get out there, but a higher profile guy that San Fran had traded up all those picks for, like anything, we definitely inquired,” Beane said. “We’ve inquired about a lot, obviously he ended up going to Dallas.”

Allen and Barkley have combined for four interceptions and three touchdowns through the first two preseason games, and with the latter dealing with an injury and roster cutdown day on Tuesday, the Bills could have options if they do look to make changes to the quarterback room.

