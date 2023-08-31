ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills refined their 53-man roster Wednesday, adding veteran offensive lineman Germain Ifedi and re-signing long snapper Reid Ferguson.

Rookie receiver Justin Shorter and linebacker Baylon Spector were placed on injured reserve to make room on the roster. Both are dealing with hamstring injuries, and eligible to return later this season. Buffalo brought back 14 players to its practice squad, leaving two spots open. See the list below.

Ifedi, a first-round pick in 2016, has started 83 games for the Seahawks and Bears. He was by the Lions after preseason.

Both seventh-round draft picks released by the Bills on Tuesday, cornerback Alex Austin and offensive lineman Nick Broeker, were claimed on waivers by the Texans. Safety Zayne Anderson was claimed by the Packers.

Practice squad signings