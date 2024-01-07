(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills are officially playoff-bound! Both teams have clinched a playoff spot after the Tennesse Titans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday 28-20.

After their win Saturday over the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers needed a win from the Miami Dolphins or the Tennesee Titans in order to clinch a playoff spot.

They now enter the postseason as the seventh seed in the AFC with the Jaguars’ loss.

The loss also means Buffalo has clinched a playoff spot and will play the Dolphins Sunday night at 8:20 to determine the AFC East champion and the second and sixth seeds in the AFC.

If the game ends in a tie, the Dolphins will win the AFC East and will be the second seed.

The Steelers will play the winner of Sunday night’s game next week in the Wild Card round of the playoffs while the loser will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs.

The Jaguars meanwhile, will finish the season 9-8 and will miss the postseason. Had the Jags defeated the Titans, they would have held tiebreakers over the Steelers and Bills after defeating them earlier in the season.

The AFC playoff matchups will be as follows:

(7) Steelers v.s. Bills/Dolphins (2)

(6) Bills/Dolphin v.s. Chiefs (3)

(5) Browns v.s. Texans (4)

Dates and times for the games will be announced later this week.