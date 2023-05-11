ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen vs. Aaron Rodgers is going to kick off Monday Night Football for the 2023 season.

The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday morning that they’ll be taking on the New York Jets, now featuring Packers veteran Rodgers at the helm, in Week 1.

The game will take place at the Jets’ home field of MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on September 11. It will start at 8:15 p.m.

One other Bills game has been announced thus far — October 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England. There, the Bills will be designated as the home team in their second-ever game in London, the first of which took place in 2015 against the same opponent.

The whole season itself will begin with Super Bowl Champions the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Detroit Lions on September 7. The NFL is expected to release the remainder of the season’s schedule Thursday night at 8 p.m. News 4 will provide that information as soon as it’s available.