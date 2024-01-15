BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills are moving on in the NFL playoffs and will face a familiar foe in the next round.

After Buffalo’s 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, the Bills will host the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

Kickoff at Highmark Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21. The game will be broadcast locally on WIVB and nationally on CBS.

The game will mark the first true road playoff game of Patrick Mahomes’ career. The Chiefs star quarterback has played in 15 career playoff games, but every one has been at home or at a neutral site for the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs advanced by beating the Dolphins on Saturday, 26-7.

The Divisional Round showdown will be a rematch of several high-profile meetings between the two teams.

This will be the third postseason meeting between Mahomes and Bills counterpart Josh Allen. The Chiefs won each of the first two games, including in the 2020 AFC Championship and the 2021 Divisional Round, a game that lives in infamy in Bills lore as “13 seconds.” The Bills have beaten the Chiefs in both meetings since.

Most recently, the Bills beat the Chiefs in Kansas City in December, 20-17. The Bills never trailed, but nearly gave up the lead in the final minute before a penalty took a Chiefs touchdown off the board.

One other talking point for Bills fans relating to the game involves a potential celebrity sighting. Will Taylor Swift attend the game? She has attended several of boyfriend Travis Kelce’s games this season, including on the road. She can’t say it’s too cold in Buffalo after attending the Chiefs’ Wild Card game in below-zero temperatures.