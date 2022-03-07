(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro is hosting a webinar to help local schools, governments and nonprofits secure grants.

Bizzarro is teaming with the state Department of Community and Economic Development and PA House Appropriations Committee staff in co-hosting the community grant webinar at 1 p.m. on March 11.

“Since taking office, I’ve helped local organizations receive hundreds of millions in state and federal grants for projects large and small, part of my commitment to the communities of Erie County,” Bizzarro said in a news release. “But I can’t apply for these projects on my own, which is why it is critical that our community partners be aware of what state and federal programs are out there.”

The webinar will specifically highlight how to access state resources to help fund local projects, programs and other initiatives, a news release said.

“The bottom line is, if our local organizations don’t apply for these programs, someone else will,” Bizzarro said. “Half the battle is that initial application – once that’s done, then I can get involved and fight for our local projects. That’s why I’m urging local groups to check out this seminar to see if there’s a program out there that fits their needs.”

The webinar will be available at www.RepBizzarro.com/GrantSeminar.