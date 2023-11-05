(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– After a tough loss Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Pittsburgh Steelers used the short week to implement some changes that helped lead them to victory Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans.

The changes made included rookie first round pick Broderick Jones making his first start at right tackle for the team but none more seemingly effective than offensive coordinator Matt Canada coaching from the sideline instead of the booth.

Those changes paid off as the Steelers got the win over the Titans and their rookie quarterback Will Levis who was coming off his first start where he threw four touchdowns, three of which to DeAndre Hopkins who was shut down by rookie Joey Porter Jr.

Now the Steelers sit at 5-3 at the halfway point of their season and very much in control of their own destiny.

