Blue star marker memorial unveiled in Veterans Park

The Millcreek community coming together on Friday to dedicate a monument to veterans.

The Presque Isle Garden Club unveiled a Blue Star marker memorial that is located in Veterans Park. The Blue Star became an iconic symbol in World War Two and was seen on flags and banners in homes, churches and businesses. There are even Blue Star highways located throughout the country which pay tribute to veterans.

The president of the Presque Isle Garden Club says it took them over a year to put the memorial together.