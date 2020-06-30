Board of Warren County Commissioners applies for CARES Grant

The Board of Warren County Commissioners applied for a COVID-19 County Relief Block

Grant on Tuesday June 19th.

The board applied through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), who requested an amount of $3,539,294. The amount was decided by the DCED, and is allocated to the county based on its population.

The board awaits their response of approval from the DCED soon. In the meantime, they’re working on getting more guidance of how to best use the funds from the DCED and the County Accounting Firm, Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC. The firm has already worked with counties who received CARES Act funding such as Allegheny and Westmoreland.

The expectation is for Commissioners to use most of the money to support local businesses, local nonprofits, and local municipalities. However, the community should remain patient as information on regulations of proper use of the funds is being gathered.