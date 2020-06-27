Boat runs aground along Chautauqua Beach

A local women was collecting beach glass along Chautauqua Beach when she came across an abandoned cabin cruiser.

According to the Erie Coast Guard and the Fish Commission, the cruiser ran aground on the afternoon of June 14th.

The owner of the cruiser was arrested on that day and the cruiser has been left on the beach since.

The Fish Commission claimed that the owner of the cruiser is currently being held in question.

The operator of the vessel was charged with DUI and is currently being held in the Erie County Prison.

Both the Coast Guard and Fish Commission are still investigating the situation.