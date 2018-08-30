Police say body found on East 26th Street appears to be suspicious, given evidence
EPD has confirmed that a body has been found on the 1000 block of East 26th Street. They tell us the man appears to have been in his 20's. They also say they believe it is a suspicious death, given the evidence.
Crews on scene have been interviewing neighbors for more information.
No word on whether police have a suspect or anyone in custody.
