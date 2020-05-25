Breaking News
Body of Mercyhurst graduate and baseball player Kenny Robinson found

It was news that the Mercyhurst University community was hoping not to hear.

Police in Pittsburgh have identified a body found over the weekend as that of 23-year-old Mercyhurst baseball player Kenny Robinson.

Robinson was fishing with friends last weekend when he fell into the Ohio River near Neville Island outside of Pittsburgh.

Crews initially started a search and rescue of the area, but when Robinson was not found it became a recovery effort that ended on Saturday.

Robinson had planned to return to Mercyhurst in the fall to begin his work on his Master’s Degree.

