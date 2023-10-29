(KTLA) — A pregnant model who was found dead inside a downtown Los Angeles apartment last month had been bound, beaten, gagged, and wedged inside her own refrigerator, according to the autopsy report obtained by Nexstar’s KTLA on Friday.

The body of Maleesa Mooney, 31, was discovered on Sept. 12 after police conducted a welfare check at her apartment on South Figueroa Street.

She had suffered blunt force trauma to her head, torso and arms, the medical examiner’s report states, indicating the cause of death was “homicidal violence.”

Mooney’s wrists and ankles were bound together, and the bindings were tied to each other behind her back with “miscellaneous electronic cords and clothing items.” A gag made from an article of clothing was stuffed in her mouth.

Toxicology tests also found traces of cocaine and alcohol in Mooney’s system.

“The blunt force traumatic injuries observed at autopsy are generally not considered life-threatening on their own,” the medical examiner said. “However, based on the circumstances of how Ms. Mooney was found, these injuries suggest she was likely involved in [a] violent physical altercation prior to her death.”

The full report can be read here. Viewer discretion is advised.

No one has been arrested in the slaying.

Mooney was last seen alive on surveillance video at her apartment complex on Sept. 6, authorities said. She was two months pregnant when she died.

Maleesa Mooney, a 31-year-old aspiring model and real estate agent was found dead in her downtown Los Angeles apartment on Sept. 12, 2023. (Jourdin Pauline)

In an interview last month, Maleesa’s sister, Jourdin Pauline, told KTLA she was kind and loving, and opened her arms up to so many friends.

“Maleesa has always been someone who is a peacemaker in our family, someone that’s always been the backbone, and making sure everyone’s getting together, loving on each other,” Pauline said. “So this is a really big piece of us that’s gone now.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD detectives Pierce or Marcinek at 213-996-4150. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 800-222-8477.