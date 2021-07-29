Boil Advisory in Harborcreek extended at least through Friday

by: Spencer Lee

As we reported earlier this week, a water main break on Cooper Road on Tuesday forced the Erie Water Authority to issue a Boil Advisory through Thursday.

That advisory has been extended at least through Friday, as Erie Water Works released a statement Thursday afternoon:

“The required sampling results have not been received and as a result, the

advisory is extended to Friday, July 30th or longer if necessary. Erie Water

Works will attempt to notify customers by phone and through the media

once the boil water notice has been lifted. If you have questions, please

contact our customer service department at 814-870-8000 or visit the

Erie Water Works website eriewater.org. Thank you.”

Erie Water Works

