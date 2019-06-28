Boys and Girls Club of Erie holds kiss-the-pig award dinner

An award dinner had people puckering their lips for charity.

The Boys and Girls Club of Erie holding their Kiss the Pig award dinner Thursday night. Several companies and organizations throughout Erie raised money for the club. Members from the winning company were given the opportunity to give a pot bellied pig a smooch. Kevin O’Sullivan, General Manager of Presque Isle Downs and Casino, says “any money that comes in helps fund the club, and helps us to put on different programs and do better things for the kids.”

Erie Insurance walked away as the winner.