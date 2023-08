(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are investigating a stabbing which sent two men to a local hospital.

Calls went out for multiple stabbing victims around 1:40 Friday morning in the 10 block of East 10th Street.

According to police, the victims are currently alert and are being treated at a local hospital.

No one is in custody at this time, as Erie police investigate the incident.