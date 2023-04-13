An overnight motorcycle accident leaves one person dead.

Calls went out for an accident in the 400 block of West Bayfront Parkway around 12:40 Thursday morning.

When crews arrived, they found one person fatally injured another person had to be transported to the hospital following an accident involving a motorcycle.

West Bayfront Parkway is currently closed from State Street to Cranberry Street as crews work to clean up the scene.

There is no official statement at this time.



This story is developing. JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com will provide updates as they become available.