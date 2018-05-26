Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Western PA News
Washington-DC
Alexa
Golden Apple Award
Good Kid
Made In America
News Maker
Top Stories
First Block Party cancelled
Top Stories
Girard Dinor is once again open for business
Top Stories
Lake Shore Railway Museum goes to Titusville
Public hearing discusses Erie Rise Leadership Academy’s future
City’s financial woes come to light at City Council meeting
Erie City Council passes LERTA
Weather
Weather Alerts
Forecast
Lake Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Weather in Your Neighborhood
WxCAM Network
Sports
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
NFL Buffalo
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
Nittany Nation
Golf
On Our Air
Birthdays
Dr. Joe Barber
Golden Apple Award
Frugal Fashionista
Good Kid
iRock Fitness Motivation Monday
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Star Struck
Tech Talk
Community
NoTXTNWPA
Project Roadblock
See it, Shoot it, Send it
United Way of Erie County
Your Events
Summer of Fun!
Marketplace
2019 YourErie.com Golf Pass
Ask the Professional
Thrifty Thursday
YourErie 2Go
Your Wellness Network
Contests
TV Schedule
About Us
Bios
Closed Caption
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Judge rules UPMC/Highmark agreement can expire
UE Locals 506 and 618 have ratified four-year contract with Wabtec
Measles case confirmed in Meadville
‘Lights Over Lake Erie’ to return July 3rd, thanks, in part, to Mercyhurst University
Gears & Grub takes the place of Roar on the Shore in downtown Erie this summer
More Breaking News Headlines
Heavy snow to hit the area overnight
Victim in double shooting on 38th and Zimmerman dies
State Police searching for suspect involved in police chase
State Police investigate SCI Albion inmate death
Man accused in construction worker death waives charges
Pennsylvania State Police have closed Peach Street from Dorn Road to Robison Road
Erie Police Investigate Assault
Former Bishop of Erie Donald Trautman releases statement
Long time lawmaker Fabrizio passes
Equipment failure disrupts power to thousands in east county