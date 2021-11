GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – One person is dead after a plane crash near Grove City.

The Pennsylvania State Highway Patrol received the call around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The crash was in the woods near Tri-County Industries in Grove City. The Grove City Airport is nearby.

We do not know yet how many people were aboard the plane or where it was heading.

