150 migrant children to arrive in Erie Tuesday

150 migrant children will arrive in Erie Tuesday.
They will be housed at the old sports park, which has been designated an emergency intake site by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
More children could also arrive in the coming days.
U.S. Representative Mike Kelly released the following statement:
“The fact that President Biden is now sending migrant children almost 2,000 miles away from the border to Erie, Pennsylvania for shelter shows how serious this crisis of his own making has become. The Trump administration had this situation under control, but Biden rolled out the welcome mat for migrants and illegal immigrants by ending the ‘remain in Mexico’ policy and not finishing the border wall. I want to know the Biden administration’s long-term plan for these migrants, because communities across country, including Erie, already have a lot of American children waiting to be adopted or find a foster home.”U.S. Representative Mike Kelly