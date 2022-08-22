(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 17-year-old has been arrested after an accident in Crawford County over the weekend where one passenger died.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, five people were traveling north on East Troy Road in Crawford County in a Can-Am Maverick off road vehicle on Sunday, Aug. 21 around 4 a.m. when the 17-year-old driver failed to turn at a curve in the road and continued traveling north.

The off road vehicle then hit a ditch and rolled several times before landing back on all four tires. All five people were ejected from the vehicle. One of the passengers died as a result of the crash.

Police report the 17-year-old driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. An investigation is ongoing at this time.

Hydetown Fire Department, Townville Ambulance, Centerville Ambulance, Titusville EmergyCare, and Venango Community Ambulance assisted at the scene.