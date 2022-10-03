(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An 18-year-old driver has died following an accident overnight in McKean County. His teenaged passenger was seriously injured.

At about 1:03 a.m. on Oct. 3, Donovan Smith was driving north on Forest Road 173 (Fire Road). A Pennsylvania State Police report said the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed when Smith allegedly lost control.

The vehicle, a 2020 Dodge Stratus, left the roadway and drove over an embankment. While the vehicle was airborne, it began to roll onto its passenger side. As it rolled, it struck a tree with the roof. The car then spun around the tree and landed on its wheels facing south.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Both Smith and his 18-year-old passenger were stuck in the vehicle. Fire personnel extracted the passenger and he was flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie for suspected serious injuries.

Smith was transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Smith was of Shinglehouse, Pennsylvania. The passenger is of Bradford.