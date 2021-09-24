25-year-old arrested for reportedly stabbing an Edinboro University student in the head over the weekend

Edinboro Police have arrested a 25-year-old for allegedly stabbing an Edinboro University student in the head over the weekend.

Police have arrested Tyler Nelson, 25, for reportedly stabbing Edinboro University student Jackson McLaughlin, 20, in the head on Sept. 18th.

Police responded to the 100 block of Waterford Street on Sept. 18th for reports of a stabbing. Once on the scene, police found McLaughlin with a stab wound to the head and transported him to the hospital.

According to police, witnesses described a brief argument between Nelson and McLaughlin. As McLaughlin was walking away, witnesses report Nelson punched McLaughlin in the back of the head and stabbed him also in the head.

On Sept. 19th, police responded to a burglary call in the 100 block of Ontario Street. Nelson was identified as the suspect of both the burglary and stabbing and was arrested on a warrant that day.

Nelson was arraigned by MDJ McGowan on the burglary charge and is currently in the Erie County Prison on a $100,000 bond.

Nelson is facing multiple charges for the stabbing, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, among others.

Nelson is expected to be arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Denise Stuck-Lewis for the stabbing incident and remains in the Erie County Prison.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists