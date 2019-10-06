4 people dead, 9 shot at downtown Kansas City bar

9 people have been shot and 4 people have been killed in a shooting at a downtown Kansas City bar, according to the Kansas City Police Department., 4 dead at 10th and Central Ave

The suspect allegedly entered the bar and began shooting, according to authorities. The shooter has been described as a Hispanic male.

TJ Tomasic of the Kansas City Police Department said that a call came in at about 1:27 a.m. reporting the shooting that killed 4 people inside the bar. 5 others have been taken to area hospitals and authorities believe that those 5 are in stable condition.

Detectives are currently working the scene and collecting evidence from surveillance video at the establishment.

There is no information on any of the victims at the moment and the suspect is still at large at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.