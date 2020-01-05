5 dead and 60 injured on the PA Turnpike near Pittsburgh

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. —

A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday morning has left at least five people dead, officials have confirmed.

Approximately 60 people were taken to area hospitals, according to a spokesperson from the Pennsylvania Turnpike.Advertisement

Officials say that multiple vehicles, including a tour bus, two tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle, were involved in the crash.

The accident happened at milepost 86 westbound in Mount Pleasant, about 40 miles from Pittsburgh.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is closed in both directions between the New Stanton exit and the Breezewood exit while police investigate.

The cause of the crash is not known. National Transportation Safety Board investigators were called to the scene to investigate.

Ohio Coach Inc. confirmed to ABC News the bus was traveling from New York City to Columbus, Ohio.

A spokesperson with Excela Health confirmed Frick Hospital in Mount Pleasant received 25 patients. Nine of those patients were younger than 18 years old, and ages ranged from 7 to 52.

Two of those patients were transported to trauma centers.

A spokesperson at UPMC Somerset Hospital confirmed that the hospital received 18 patients. Six of those patients were younger than 18. Fifteen of the patients were treated and released.

Pennsylvania Turnpike Detours

Eastbound at New Stanton

Take Route 119 South to Route 40 East

Take Route 40 East to I-68 (at Cumberland, Maryland)

Take I-68 to I-70

Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange

Westbound at Breezewood