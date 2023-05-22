(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A rollover accident on I-90 earlier this afternoon has caused serious injuries for those involved.

All lanes are currently shut down on Interstate 90 eastbound Monday afternoon in Erie County due to the accident. That accident happened around 2:30 p.m. between Exit 6 and Exit 8 at mile marker 8.

PennDOT is now reporting I-90 eastbound is closed from Exit 3 (Route 6N – West Springfield/Cherry Hill) to Exit 9 (Route 18 – Girard/Platea). The area was originally closed from Exit 6 to Exit 9 on I-90 and was expanded as of 4:15 p.m.

For those who haven’t been that far west on I-90 in a while, roadwork is being done currently, with the westbound lane’s pavement totally stripped, limiting motorists to one lane both east and west bound with large cement dividers in between.

It is within this change in traffic patterns that the accident occurred. One car is heavily damaged and flipped entirely on its side.

I-90 has been brought to a near standstill at this time. A STAT medevac helicopter was called in to transport for life-threatening injuries.

The Erie County Coroner has confirmed he has been called to the scene of the accident. We reached out to Pennsylvania State Police in Girard for more information, but there has been no update on the condition of those involved at this time.

The highway is expected to reopen later Monday. Drivers can check real-time conditions at 511pa.com.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as soon as they are available.