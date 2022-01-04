Alleged bomb threat causes hotel, nearby businesses on Rt. 97 to evacuate in the middle of the night

An alleged bomb threat caused several Summit Township businesses to evacuate in the middle of the night.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report an unknown caller told them of an alleged bomb threat directed at the Baymont by Wyndham Hotel around midnight Monday night.

The hotel, along with Sheetz on Route 97 and surrounding businesses, evacuated their buildings as a precaution.

Route 97 (Perry Highway) was also shut down for hours while crews, including bomb-sniffing K9 units from the Chautauqua County Sheriffs Office, cleared the floors of the hotel.

Investigators say they did not find any explosive devices, and all businesses were able to reopen.

State Police continue to investigate the threat. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Erie at 814-898-1641.