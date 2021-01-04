Amazon distribution center coming to Erie

Correction: This article originally stated the new distribution center would be located on East 23rd Street. It has been corrected to reflect the building is located in the former AMSCO building on West 23rd Street.

Amazon has made a commitment to invest in a distribution center in Erie, resulting in approximately 100 new jobs.

This comes after a collaborative effort from the City of Erie’s Community and Economic Development Department, the Erie County Redevelopment Authority and Millcreek Township.

The distribution center will be located in the former AMSCO building on West 23rd Street in Millcreek Township, just outside the city.

